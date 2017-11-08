Montana PBS will be airing a special on the iconic Montana artist and sculptor Charlie M. Russell next week.

“You know I think Montanans will absolutely enjoy this film and to see our Montana landscape before there were fences and when it was in it’s developing stages when Helena was really — as the writer says in the film – ‘it was what it was called, that the Last Chance Gulch’,” said Aaron Pruitt, the Executive Director for Charlie Russell and the American West. “And it looks like it — and it was rough and difficult place — and Charlie came here and he experienced that and we see that in his paintings.”

“But also in this film, you’ll see great photographs and you’ll hear from scholars and others about what it’s like to live in Montana at those times and those year’s as the state was just, not even quite a state yet actually,” Pruitt said. “I think Montanans will have an opportunity to experience Montana through the eyes of Charlie Russell, Nancy Russell and many of the great cowboy friends, who are dear friends to him all of his life.”

“I think that’s one of the great takeaways that comes through at the end of the film is that Charlie Russell was not so much about being interested in being famous, making a lot of money — although Nancy was interested in making him successful…Charlie Russell was all about his friends — his friends from Utica, Mont. And his friends he makes through all those years. Indian friends, cowboy friends, and never forgot those friends, and that will come through very clearly in the film.that was key for Charlie,” Pruitt concluded.

The three-hour special will be aired one hour at a time for each from Nov. 13 until Nov. 15 at 8 p.m. on Montana PBS.

MTN’s Kenneth Webb