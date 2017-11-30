HELENA – Pizza Ranch has announced the opening day of its new Helena restaurant.

The restaurant will officially open on Monday, Dec. 11. It will be the Iowa-based franchise’s third Montana location. Pizza Ranch also has locations in Butte and Billings.

Pizza Ranch is a chain with 200 locations in 13 states, mostly in the Midwest. It is known for its buffet-style serving and for its pizza and chicken. The Helena location will include both a restaurant and a video arcade.

“There isn’t another option for kids and adults both in the area to have fun, so adding a Fun Zone Arcade just takes it one step further in creating entertainment for the whole family,” said Franchisee Mike Christianson.

The restaurant located at 3200 North Sanders Street, will be open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.