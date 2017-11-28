HELENA – Helena Police report that on Tuesday, a school bus hit a pedestrian near Helena Middle School.

Officers responded to a report of a pedestrian crash near 16th Street and Rodney Street just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

HPD Lieutenant Cory Bailey said in a press release that a 2013 yellow school bus was traveling eastbound attempting to turn onto North Rodney in order to park in front of HMS. Another vehicle was nearby parked in the yellow zone at the school.

Police report that a 13-year-old boy walked in between the two vehicles, as the bus was turning, and was struck by the bus. HPD reports that the driver, a 75-year-old Helena man, did not see the boy.

HPD said no life-threatening injuries were reported and no one was taken to the hospital.

There were no passengers on the bus at the time of the crash.

The driver of the car was cited for parking in the yellow zone. There have been no other citations issued at this time. The incident is under investigation.

This is the second school bus-related crash in two days reported in Helena.