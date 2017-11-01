HELENA – Helena Police reported a stolen trailer Wednesday afternoon.

On Monday officers responded to a report of a stolen 2018 Mirage snowmobile trailer from the 1900 block of N Last Chance Gulch. The call came in at 5:34 p.m. Officers say the theft occurred the night before (Oct. 29).

HPD says officers obtained video footage of a truck leaving the area. The images taken from the footage show a truck hauling a trailer and a white passenger car with the truck. Police say the car was with the truck before and after it left the area.

The estimated value of the trailer is $11,000.

Story continues below



Police described the truck as an early 2000 tan Ford F250/F350 Lariat.

Any information the public may have they are asked to call dispatch at 442-3233.