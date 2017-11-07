Pondera County Sheriff Carl Suta has filed an injunction to stop a recall effort aimed at removing him from office.

The injunction states that the recall petition is “substantially out of compliance” with the requirements for such a petition and that the reasons for it are “insufficiently specific”.

Suta says the allegations of “incompetence,” and the other material allegations are false. He says they do not contain dates, times or names of specific instances of said incompetence.

The injunction also states that the originator of the recall petition, Stacy Welker, does not have personal knowledge of the allegations contained in the statement, and says that it will be “misleading to voters who will rely upon said allegations.”

Another objection listed says that Montana Code limits the explanation of a recall effort to 200 words and that the petition is 251 words.

The request claims that it is “imperative that an injunction be granted so that the respondent (Pondera County elections administrator Kody Farkell) not be allowed to proceed with the printing of the ballots or the holding of a recall election.”

Among the allegations against Suta in the recall petition:

“left the county unprotected by having only one officer on duty for the entire county countless times”

“openly created dating profiles while married and cited sex as a hobby”

“has spoken openly about cases with multiple people in his presence”

“has created a hostile work environment”

is “not someone who takes responsibility for his actions”

“has abused his power by protecting his kids when they’ve committed offenses”

We will update you as we get more information.