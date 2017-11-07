The numbers are only preliminary, they will be updated as new information comes in.
Great Falls Mayor
Bob Kelly (Inc.): 9,181 (78%)
Spencer Galloway: 2,591 (22%)
Write-in: 52
Great Falls City Commissioner
Owen Robinson: 7,618 (32%)
Mary Sheehy Moe: 7,157 (30%)
Rick Tryon: 6,432 (27%)
Fred Burrow: 2,336 (10%) *Burow withdrew from the race several weeks ago
Write-in: 65
Great Falls Urban Chickens
No: 6,646 (52%)
Yes: 6,040 (48%)
Cascade County Economic Development Levy
No: 11,749 (66%)
Yes: 5,977 (34%)
*All results are unofficial