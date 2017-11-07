The numbers are only preliminary, they will be updated as new information comes in.

Great Falls Mayor

Bob Kelly (Inc.): 9,181 (78%)

Spencer Galloway: 2,591 (22%)

Story continues below



Write-in: 52

Great Falls City Commissioner

Owen Robinson: 7,618 (32%)

Mary Sheehy Moe: 7,157 (30%)

Rick Tryon: 6,432 (27%)

Fred Burrow: 2,336 (10%) *Burow withdrew from the race several weeks ago

Write-in: 65

Great Falls Urban Chickens

No: 6,646 (52%)

Yes: 6,040 (48%)

Cascade County Economic Development Levy

No: 11,749 (66%)

Yes: 5,977 (34%)

*All results are unofficial