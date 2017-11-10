HELENA – Helena is preparing to celebrate the 99th annual Veterans Day on Saturday with a string of events.

It was 100 years ago this month that two battalions of the 163rd infantry regiment, based at Helena’s Fort Harrison, shipped out to serve in France during what was then called “The Great War”.

Those veterans and their brothers and sisters down through the years will be remembered on Saturday.

Retired Army Colonel and Montana Military Museum’s Raymond Read said throughout Montana history, our veterans have made a difference serving overseas and then here at home.

Story continues below



“And then came back and became business people, farmers, ranchers, Mothers and Fathers of future generations,” said the retired Army Colonel. “They’re the ones that came back and they had a sense of organization and I believe that those veterans came back and made Montana better.”

Helena Veterans Day activities on Saturday include:

“Flags for the Gulch” where Veterans of Foreign Wars members will be placing American flags on Last Chance Gulch early Saturday morning.

American Legion Post 2 will host their annual Veterans Day breakfast starting a 7 a.m. Saturday.

The VFW will hold their annual Veterans Day Parade in East Helena starting at 11 a.m.

The Helena’s Veterans Day ceremony will take place at 3 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park.