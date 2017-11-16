HELENA (AP) — A regional bureau chief for the state’s Probation and Parole Division has been named the new warden of the Montana State Prison.

Corrections Director Reginald D. Michael said Thursday that Jennie Hansen takes over after the retirement of Joan Daly-Shinners.

Hansen has worked for the department since 2009, including almost five years at the women’s prison assisting inmates in case planning and preparing for their release. She has also managed a small caseload of mentally ill offenders and served as a supervisor in the Billings Probation and Parole Office.

She was named the Eastern Region Bureau Chief for the Probation and Parole Division in 2016.

Hansen is a member of the Montana Board of Crime Control and served on the Commission on Sentencing, which studied sentencing policies and recommended strategies to reduce incarceration and recidivism.