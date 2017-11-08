HELENA – Helena voters backed candidates who promised to take city government in a more progressive direction in Tuesday’s election.

It appeared Tuesday night that Wilmot Collins, a child protection specialist with the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, will become Helena’s next mayor. Collins led four-term incumbent Mayor Jim Smith with 51 percent of the vote, with only provisional ballots left to count.

Collins thanked the voters of Helena and said he intends to work for the people.

“I’m here for them, and I’ll be listening to them over the next few weeks,” Collins said.

Voters also elected two members of the Helena City Commission. Heather O’Loughlin, the co-director of the Montana Budget and Policy Center, received 26 percent of the vote, while incumbent Andres Haladay received 23 percent.

“I’m hoping these results hold, and I’m excited about what we can accomplish for Helena over the next four years,” Haladay said.

Sean Logan, Helena’s former fire chief, was close behind Haladay with 22 percent of the vote. Mark Burzynski received 20 percent, Gary Spaeth had 5 percent and Justin Ailport had 4 percent.

Collins, Haladay and O’Loughlin ran together as a self-described “progressive slate” of candidates. During the campaign, they prioritized issues like increasing access to affordable housing and attracting more development to downtown Helena.

There was only one contested race in East Helena, and it remained contested at the end of Election Day. Ward Two City Council member Don Dahl and challenger Kelly Harris both had 165 votes.

Lewis and Clark County treasurer, clerk and recorder Paulette DeHart said, if the race remains tied after provisional ballots are counted, an automatic recount will be conducted.

East Helena Mayor James Schell and Ward One Councilmember Judy Leland were both reelected in uncontested races.