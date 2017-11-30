LEWISTOWN – Fergus County Commissioners held a public hearing on Monday to discuss the sale and public use of medical marijuana.

The ordinance would have declared it a public nuisance in Lewistown.

Many of those who attended the meeting were against the ordinance.

The people who voiced their opinion shared stories of opioid abuse and medical issues that medical marijuana could potentially help.

Only a few who attended the meeting were in favor of the ordinance, saying the town needs a way to regulate it and stop people from abusing medical marijuana.

County Commissioner Ross Butcher said he and the other commissioners went into the public hearing with an open mind, hoping to hear from both sides.

Bloom Mountain co-owner Karl Hartmann said he is actually surprised by the outcome, saying that in many towns they get pushed out and the commissioners often do not listen to the public.

He also said if it were not a need in the community, they would move on to another town.

He and his business partner plan to stay open as long as the city allows it, there are no other ordinances in place.

