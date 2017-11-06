HELENA – Additional charges have been filed against a Helena suspect accused of rape and sexual assault.

Paul Russell Smith, charged last month for rape and solicitation to rape of two girls under the age of 16, is now charged with assault with a weapon and intimidation.

Prosecutors say Smith allegedly told one of his victims that he would butcher her family with a knife while she watched and then kill her.

Smith also allegedly threatened the victim with a knife if she didn’t have sexual contact with him.

Story continues below



Smith will be arraigned on a total of five felonies later this month. Bond in the case has been set at $200,000.