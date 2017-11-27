What a Thanksgiving weekend! Record highs were shattered on Thanksgiving, but Sunday also had record warmth. Over the past 24 hours, a cold front created a big drop in temperatures and a return to more typical late November weather. Tuesday will be a mostly sunny day with highs in the 30s and 40s, which still is above average. Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, snow showers will move through the state as a weaker storm passes through. A coating up to an inch is possible in the lower elevations, with 2-4″ in the mountains. Highs Wednesday will be in the 30s and 40s, but 20s in the higher elevations. The afternoon will be partly cloudy with scattered snow showers diminishing. Thursday will be quiet with highs in the 40s as November wraps up. December begins quietly on Friday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 40s to around 50. BUT, winter returns for the first weekend of December. While Saturday will be mild and mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers and mountain snow, Sunday could be very snowy through much of the state. Several inches are possible in the lower elevations, with nearly a foot possible in some of Montana’s mountains. I’ll update you on this developing storm as we get closer to the weekend.

Have a great day.

Curtis Grevenitz