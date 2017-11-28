HELENA – Some 30 care packages stuffed with goodies, along with a handmade red scarf, will be sent to current and former foster care youth pursuing education after high school.

The Red Scarf Project is in partnership with the Montana Chafee Foster Care Independence Program and Reach Higher Montana.

“This project has been fantastic from the start,” said Staci Blankenship, Program Manager Chafee Foster Care.

The Chafee program provides transitional living for Montana youth, ages 14 to 21 who are aging out of the foster care system, and teaches living skills for adulthood.

Blakenship helped pack some of the 30 care-packages for the Chafee youth.

“This is my first year doing it and its just so heartwarming thinking about the youth that are going to receive these and how special it will mean to them,” said Blankenship.

The red scarves are donated from to all over the state of Montana.

Rhonda Safford, programs manager at Reach Higher Montana, said the program even received red scarves made from someone all the way in Minnesota.

“Emotionally….I just…wish them the best of luck for the holidays, I know the holidays can be actually hard for these kids, they don’t always have somewhere to go home for the holidays,” said Safford.

The care packages also have other items such as socks and gift cards.

As part of the program, eligible youth may also receive a $5,000 per year education and training voucher to help offset the cost of higher education.