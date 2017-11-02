BUTTE – The newly appointed regional administrator for the Environmental Protection Agency stopped in Butte Wednesday to hear concerns about Superfund cleanup.

Doug Benevento was appointed as head of the regional office of the EPA by the Trump administration two weeks ago.

Benevento stopped in the Mining City to meet with several community leaders and citizens who are concerned about Butte’s ongoing cleanup projects that involve a century’s worth of mine waste.

Benevento came up from his headquarters in Denver, where he represents a six-state area.

“Well, I really want to listen to the leadership of Butte as we talk about how to move forward on the Superfund site. We had some pretty productive meetings with county and city leadership, and we also had some productive feedback from both of Montana’s senators,” Benevento said.

Benevento said he plans to return to Butte in two weeks for a follow-up visit.

MTN’s John Emeigh