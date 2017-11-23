BOZEMAN – The Bozeman Police Department revealed the findings of its summer staffing report as police officers met with the City Commission Monday night.

Bozeman Police say they need more staff.

“Well it shows that we need additional staff to provide safety services here in Bozeman, support for both our patrol officers as well as our investigation division,” said Chief of Police Steven Crawford.

Click here to read the findings and watch the full video of the City Commission meeting.

MTN’s Kenneth Webb