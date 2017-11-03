YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK – The iconic Mammoth Hotel was built in the 1930s – a time before modern seismic requirements.

This summer, Yellowstone National Park began a restoration project at the hotel. Phase One was completed this fall.

“We added just about 2,000-square feet of function space, three rooms,” said Michael Keller, GM Yellowstone National Park Lodges. “One room can be one large room or broken into two smaller rooms, and then we have a separate boardroom that goes with that. And now we’re able to actually do meals, catered events, etc. – the full function services.”

“There’s a lot of steel beams that are hidden inside columns and across other beams that are wrapped in wood so you would never tell they’re there but they’re there,” said Peter Galindo, YNP Engineer. “This hotel should be good for at least another 100 years.”

Story continues below



Keeping the historic features of Mammoth Hotel was key, right down to the addition of a permanent vestibule and space for the gift shop.

“In addition to the conference space that was added upstairs, an entire redesign of the vestibule as you walk into the hotel itself (was completed),” said Keller. “Our gift shop was expanded, we actually have a larger area now in the winter time for ski rentals and winter opportunities for visitors who are coming to the park. We’re very excited about it, but this is just one phase of the two phases that are going on around the hotel.”

New features and even a new additions add to the challenge of keeping the historic feel of this park building.

“Next year we’ll start Phase Two which is renovating approximately 90 rooms in the hotel,” said Galindo. “That’s a 4-story guest wing and that will involve a lot of seismic renovation and new plumbing, new heating systems, new wiring. It’s about $18 million of construction work.”

The Xanterra offices, once in Mammoth, are now in the newly renovated Haynes Administration Building, once the Hamilton Stores Card Shop – which in turn keeps another piece of Yellowstone History alive and once again in use.

1 of 7

MTN’s Chet Layman