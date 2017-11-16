HELENA – Education in rural Montana has charm, but also challenges that educators and students face every day.We travelled around western Montana this fall to sit in classrooms, visit with students and listen to what teachers and administrators are saying about their biggest hurdles; all to ensure these students get the best education possible.

Three Class C schools – Augusta, tucked alongside the Rocky Mountain Front; Hot Springs, in a remote part of the Flathead Indian Reservation; and Dutton/Brady, about 40 miles north of Great Falls on Interstate 15.

These schools like many others their size, face shrinking enrollment and budgets, higher graduation requirements and have an intense passion for creating lasting bonds.

Part 1: Making connections with students

High school English class in the Dutton/Brady school sees full attendance when there are less than ten students.

On an October morning that brought early season snow, teacher Lisette Langdorf worried about her students’ safety commuting to class.

“I was thinking about you as I was driving, I should have just taken you with me,” she said to a student who trailed into class a few minutes late.

This is just one example of how there is a community feeling running through this rural school.

“Because the class sizes are smaller, we have easy conversations, those student-teacher conversations,” Langdorf explained.

She found herself teaching in Dutton after three years in Choteau. Langdorf grew up in Helena Public Schools and knew a AA District was not where she wanted to plant her teaching roots.

“I always knew I was going to be a teacher and I always knew I didn’t want to teach in Helena. I wanted something different,” she said with enthusiasm.

Dutton/Brady is just that – different. There are fewer students in the entire district than her high school.

“I wanted something smaller,” she said.

Smaller classes, smaller schools and smaller community; all are present in rural Montana.

Two hundred and fifty miles away, along the western edge of the Flathead Indian Reservation sits Hot Springs, Mont. While several mountain ranges separate Dutton and Hot Springs, the tight knit community feeling is the same.

“You know every single teacher and all of the administration so they’ll stop and they’ll talk to you and ask you how you’re doing,” explained Hot Springs Senior Stacy Gray.

Like the Dutton/Brady school, Hot Springs’ entire district sits on one property, with a covered walkway connecting the high school to the elementary.

Third grade teacher Alisha Pablo has taught in Hot Springs for 14 years. This was her first teaching job right out of college, and it’s been her only teaching job.

“Making relationships with kids is huge. If you can make a relationship with a kid, then you can get them to learn,” Pablo said with a smile on her face.

Wanting to make those connections with students runs through the entire building, from the lunch crew, all the way up to Superintendent Mike Perry.

“I can stand out in the morning and greet the kids off the bus and know every single one of them by name,” said Perry proudly.

He knows each name for the 74 students in the high school and with so few students, small class sizes come naturally. For Gray, that makes learning easier.

“If you had any questions you go in and talk to her any time and she’d explain it to you. If I was in a bigger school, I would have to either find a tutor or try and figure it out myself through the book,” the senior explained.

It’s that comfort in the classroom that is a thread connecting schools like Hot Springs and Dutton/Brady.

“The teachers have so much more time with you individually, I feel like I can ask any question i want any time it comes in my mind,” added Dutton/Brady Senior Aaron Infinger.

Infinger knows what it’s like to go to bigger schools. He started in Great Falls, went to Dutton/Brady, then Butte, back to Great Falls and now, he’s chosen to return to Dutton/Brady.

“I benefited from coming back here because there’s so many people that care about where you’re going,” he said.

Knowing the teachers and staff care makes all the difference to him, as well.

“You just have that feeling, like it’s not always said, but inside, you know, ‘Oh if I start slipping up, someone is going to say something to me, so I gotta keep truckin’ along’,” Infinger said.

For Langdorf, that’s exactly what she wants her students to know.

“This is your education, let me help you. I don’t want you feel like you’re falling through the cracks,” she passionately said.

Part 2: Smaller budgets; high academic standards

The Montana Board of Public Education sets graduation requirements for Montana public schools. The minimum requirement to graduate from high school in the state is 20 credits. Hot Springs, Augusta and Dutton/Brady High Schools require more of their students. Below is a chart listing each school’s exact requirement.

All three of these schools require three years of math; one year above the state set requirement. The Montana Rural High School Association did a study with 86 percent school participation and found that only 19 percent of Class C schools have a two year math requirement, while 57 percent of Class A schools do.

So why do smallest schools in Montana have some of the highest requirements?

“Most people in rural Montana know that the students aren’t going to come back here. There’s no way to make a living,” explained Hot Springs Superintendent Mike Perry. “Whether they go to a four year university, a trade school or not, they want them to be able to have that choice.”

The Superintendent of Dutton/Brady Schools D.K. Brooks feels the same, “the students need that to go on and be successful.”

Brooks explained the graduation requirements were set before he took over eight years ago, but believes their small size makes it easier to implement new guidelines.

“We have that flexibility to change and adapt, perhaps more so than a AA school or an A school,” he said.

But asking a lot of the students also means asking a lot of their already stretched staff.

“Most of the teachers are pulling double duty,” Brooks said with disappointment.

“When you’re in a small school, we’re talking most of our teachers then have one planning period, and what we call seven preps, so seven different classes that they’re prepping for during the day,” Mike Perry added. “It’s a tough load.”

And small classes don’t change that.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re teaching biology to 30 kids or teaching biology to ten kids. You’re still teaching the class and you still need to prep for it,” Perry said adamantly.

But Augusta Superintendent Matt Genger said the class sizes do make it easier for these students to find success at all ends of the learning curve.

“We’re able to accelerate the student in class, no matter what class that is, accelerate. And at the same time because of the low number, we can remediate the child that needs remediation,” he said.

Hot Springs Third Grade Teacher Alisha Pablo realizes her district’s requirements are above the state minimum, but believes it’s a good thing.

“I think if you have higher expectations, they’ll meet them. They’ll exceed them,” she said. “So why not set it high.”

In Dutton/Brady, during the day Ms. Langdorf teaches her students English, but her job doesn’t stop there.

“You’re not only the English teacher, but you’re the yearbook advisor, you’re the newspaper advisor, you’re going to coach speech and drama and you’re going to do the school play,” she exclaimed. “All of those things I’m doing this year.”

Neither does Hot Springs’ Superintendent Mike Perry’s.

“We don’t have many sub drivers, so two of the main sub bus drivers are the custodian and myself,” he said

Superintendent, bus driver, teacher, coach and advisor; it’s a lot of responsibilities for a few people. That can’t be found in many places, but it is found in Montana’s rural schools.

“It’s just hard work and you do it because, you do it for the kids,” Pablo said.

These rigorous graduation expectations are simplified with the dedication of everyone in these classrooms.

“If students are struggling, we know that. We encourage them to seek extra help, do extra work, whatever it takes to get their grades up and learn and graduate,” Superintendent Brooks added.

And for those 29 high school students in Dutton/Brady, it works.

“I always try to come in early in the morning and stay after school so I can be available.

Whether they want it or not, I’m here for them,” Langdorf said.

The graduation rate?

“I can tell you right off the top of my head, 100 percent,” Brooks said without question. “Students are expected to graduate.”

This is a portion of a multi-part series; please check back for updates.