GREAT FALLS – Santa Claus is coming to town.

Santa is set to arrive in Great Falls in a stretch limousine on Saturday, to kick off the holiday season at Holiday Village Mall.

The limo will deliver Santa at 11 a.m. to the shopping center’s south entrance door on the lower level.

Santa will then be greeted by one of his holiday elves (Kaylene Kershner, the mall’s general manager) who will escort him to his temporary residence in Santa’s Toy Land, near Leslie’s Hallmark.

Festivities will begin with the Great Falls College-MSU Community Choir and Great Falls College Children’s Choir singing Christmas carols from 10:45 to 11:15 a.m.

Santa will then host holiday stories from 11:15 to 11:45 a.m. while sharing milk and cookies (coffee for grown-ups), while supplies last. All activities take place at Santa’s Toy Land home.

Santa will hear gift wishes from young and old through Sunday, Dec. 24.

All children visiting Santa throughout the season will receive a giveaway including stickers, candy canes and a colorful holiday headband, courtesy of Holiday Village Mall.

Visiting Santa is free, but digital photography packages are available and parents can view photos immediately. Families who pre-purchase their photo packages online may also reserve a specific date and time for a Santa visit.

More information about the mall’s holiday hours, Santa’s hours and events are available at the mall website, or by calling 406-727-2089.

MTN’s David Sherman