The Montana Department of Transportation reported Wednesday morning that a semi-truck hauling kitty litter caught fire causing hazardous driving conditions.

MDT reported that smoke from the truck created the need to detour traffic on the southbound lanes of I-15 conditions near mile marker 321, approximately seven miles south of Brady.

Traffic was detoured to the frontage road at Collins but cleared up shortly. One lane was opened to traffic traveling southbound.

MHP Trooper Scott Waddell says that brakes locked up on the truck and got hot. The driver pulled over and disconnected the truck from the trailer, and the trailer caught fire. She was hauling a load of kitty litter.

The driver was not injured.

Waddell said the driver did a great job of protecting the property and keeping the fire to a minimum.