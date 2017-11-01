Snow has eased up somewhat across the state, but areas of light snow will continue tonight into Thursday mainly in the western half of the state. Roads throughout western and central Montana are either wet or snow covered. Tonight, as temperatures drop into the 10s and low 20s, roads will become very slippery. PLEASE DRIVE SLOW! There have been numerous crashes and slide-offs today. The roads will worsen tonight as ice forms and more areas of light snow will create new coatings of snow. Thursday morning will be cold with light snow and very slippery roads. Periods of light snow will fall from the Continental Divide to Helena, up to Great Falls and along the Rocky Mountain Front. A light accumulation of a coating up to 3″ is possible. Highs will only be in the 20s and 30s. Central and eastern Montana will be mostly cloudy but generally snow-free. Friday, another surge of snow will move into Big Sky Country, but this time the snow should spread across most of the state by the afternoon. Highs will only be in the 20s and 30s. Several inches to upwards of a foot of snow will fall Friday night into Saturday morning. Friday night temperatures will drop into the 10s. Saturday’s snow will taper off through the day. Highs will only be in the 10s and 20s. Saturday night’s lows will fall into the 0s and 10s. Sunday will start out partly to mostly cloudy, but increasing clouds will produce more snow by afternoon and evening in western Montana. Snow will spread east overnight into Monday. Slightly warmer and drier weather will move in for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Drive safe!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist