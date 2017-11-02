VAUGHN – Cascade County Sheriff Bob Edwards has released more information about the deadly shooting that happened near Vaughn on Wednesday.

At 2:12 p.m. on Wednesday, Sheriff’s deputies responded to #25 Four Mile Creek Road for a report that a person was breaking into the residence and that the occupant of the residence had shot the intruder.

When deputies arrived, the scene was secured and they confirmed that a woman had been shot and killed.

Sheriff Edwards said the woman was 42 years old and lived in Cascade County, but he is not releasing her name at this time.

Her body has been taken to the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula for an autopsy, which is standard procedure in such cases.

Sheriff Edwards said everyone involved has been interviewed and released.

The Sheriff’s Office and the Cascade County Attorney’s office are still investigating the incident.

At this point, no one has been charged with any crime.

Authorities have not released the names of anyone involved.

Sheriff Edwards again said that officers are not looking for an outstanding suspect or person of interest and they do not believe there is any threat to the public.

MTN’s David Sherman