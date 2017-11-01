MISSOULA – The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office released the name of the man who died on Monday after his vehicle was struck by an elk that was airborne after being hit by another vehicle.

Trevor H. Stenlund of Salmon, Idaho, died after his vehicle was hit by an elk near Potomac.

Stenlund was 20 years old.

The Montana Highway Patrol says the crash happened at around 7:15 p.m. Monday on Highway 200 just west of Potomac when a Toyota Scion being driven by a 21-year-old woman from Great Falls struck an elk that entered the road, sending the animal airborne.

The elk then struck a Dodge Ram 3500 pickup truck driven by Stenlund. The MHP says the pickup truck then went off the road and hit several embankments.

Stenlund died at the scene.

The woman from Great Falls was taken to St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula to be checked out but was not hurt in the crash.

Both drivers involved were wearing seatbelts, and no alcohol or drugs are suspected.