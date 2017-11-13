A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for the Rocky Mountain Front tonight into Tuesday morning. Wind gusts could approach 70mph, so get ready for a windy, noisy night. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the west side of Glacier National Park down through the Mission Mountains and the Seeley-Swan area. A cold front is moving quickly through the state with a pretty good punch of rain and snow mainly along and west of the Continental Divide. Travelling over the Continental Divide mountain passes will be slippery tonight with snow coming down at a good clip. The fact that this storm is moving quickly will limit the snow totals, but snow and the temperature will fall tonight. Some mixed rain and snow showers will come down across north central Montana. A period of snow is likely around the Capital tonight, and a coating up to a couple inches is possible by Tuesday morning. Tuesday will be a cooler, blustery day with increasing sunshine through the day. Highs will be in the 30s to lower 40s, 20s in the mountains. West winds will gust higher than 30mph at times, especially across north central Montana off the Rocky Mountain Front. Wednesday will be a quiet day besides cloud cover increasing ahead of the next front. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s. Thursday, another Pacific cold front will come through the state in a similar fashion to tonight’s front. It will be quick moving, and heavier rain and mountain snow will fall along and west of the Divide. Wind will gust higher than 40mph at times. Once again, some rain and snow will fall east of the Divide but it will not be quite as heavy. The mountains will likely see at least a few inches of snow by Friday morning. Highs Thursday will be in the 30s and 40s before the front passes. Friday will be a cooler day with blustery conditions and a few mountain snow showers. Highs will be in the 30s for most of the state. This weekend, warmer air will move back throughout the state. Highs will warm into the 40s and 50s Saturday and Sunday, with partly to mostly sunny skies. A warmer weather pattern will continue into the start of Thanksgiving weekend, which should make for easy travel through the state and much of the West.

Have a great day!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist