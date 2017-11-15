GREAT FALLS – The Great Falls Public Schools Board of Trustees has appointed a new member to the board to fill the open seat left by Don Ryan’s resignation.

On Monday the board voted Kim Skornogoski in as the newest member.

Ryan resigned in September , saying he could not support the board’s decision to keep the Longfellow Elementary School name; he had argued that the school should have been named in honor of Mike Mansfield.

Board chairman Jan Cahill said in a press release that Kim brings “a very positive attitude on the value of public education and the needs of all students to experience the world class education provided by the Great Falls Public Schools with special emphasis on helping students in their education journey who experience barriers and challenges in their personal lives.”

Cahill also noted that as a parent of a kindergarten child, “Kim will bring a perspective on the board that will help the District continue to provide the highest quality education possible to every child attending the Great Falls Public Schools.”

Skornoski will officially take her seat on the Board of Trustees following her swearing-in at the next regular board meeting on Monday, Nov. 27.

MTN’s David Sherman