BUTTE – Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department responded overnight to a fire at a mobile home.

Just after 12:30 a.m. on Monday, “D Shift” and Racetrack Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to a 911 report of a structure fire on Walnut Street, according to a Facebook post from the department.

When firefighters arrived, heavy smoke was found in the area surrounding the home with flames visible from the roof at the rear. At the rear of the building, the power line began to arc and catch the pole on fire.

Fire Marshal Doherty was also at the scene to investigate the cause of the fire, as were Battalion Chief Bill Fisher, Captains Malcolm Gustafson and Mark McCarthy, and Firefighters Dan Boyle, John Sheehan, Zach Osborne and Kolby Carter.

Story continues below



The resident said that the smoke detector woke her up and she went to the kitchen and saw smoke and flames on the stove.

Realizing she couldn’t put the fire out, she got her kids and two dogs and escaped through the back door of the mobile home.