MISSOULA – Holiday shoppers at Western Montana’s largest mall will still be dodging some construction in the coming weeks, but the Southgate Mall’s $64 million expansion is entering the home stretch.

Last year there were as many detours as discounts at Southgate Mall, as contractors were in the very early stages of the mall’s major makeover but for this Black Friday and holiday shopping season, work is settling down.

“Well, they’ll find the parking lot, the asphalt, all that stuff is done. The asphalt went in on Saturday and we’re excited about that. We also understand the Mary Street connection, in the next week or so, will be open and people will be able to actually be able to use Mary Street to access Southgate Mall,” Mall General Manager Tim Winger said.

That Mary Street extension and the associated roundabouts, signals and new traffic flow, were not only designed to make things easier for shoppers, but tie in with the surrounding neighborhoods. All part of Southgate Mall Associates’ long-term plan to redevelop a facility now in its third decade, reflecting what shoppers are looking for today.

Story continues below



“The bike lanes, the new sidewalks, the lighting and all those things, those nice amenities, will actually make it feel like its connected to the neighborhood,” Winger said.

Construction work is continuing to turn the old Sears store into a brand new Lucky’s Market, giving Southgate its first venture into grocery retailing and services.

“Yeah, those guys are going at it. Getting the asphalt in this Saturday was key to them opening in the first quarter of next year,” Winger said.

The south expansion is topped off with the new AMC theater. It won’t make an opening for the holidays, due to some delay caused by the change over from Carmike Cinemas’ ownership.

“But I think all the things that are different than what we originally thought were going to be are improvements to the theater. So the experience will be great for moviegoers,” Winger said.

While the new AMC theater and the Lucky’s Market will be the main features on this southward expansion of the mall, mall managers are continuing to look to sign additional tenants. And they’re very appreciative of their existing tenants, for putting up with the long construction period.

“Yeah, the construction fatigue that can happen with a project like this has been a lot easier because of the cooperation and collaboration, with the retailers and restaurants,” Winger said. “They’ve been great. And they’ve met the challenge and they’ve done really well.”

All parts for a project that will preserve over 1,200 jobs, and create 375 new, permanent jobs. It’s estimated the Southgate expansion will generate an additional $375,000 in property taxes every year.

MTN’s Dennis Bragg