GREAT FALLS – Julianna Alemina Frank has been arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase and crashing a car that was reported stolen in Great Falls two weeks ago.

The car was stolen in Downtown Great Falls on Oct. 30. A toddler was reportedly inside at the time. Great Falls police say that the parent of the child had briefly left the child unattended in the car while she ran an errand.

The child was dropped off a short time later at the Best Western Heritage Inn hotel, was found to be unharmed, and was reunited with family. The GFPD said that the parent will likely not be charged.

After dropping off the child, the driver of the stolen car allegedly drove away; police were not able to find the car or the suspect.

On Wednesday, Nov. 8, a Missoula Police officer attempted to pull over the stolen car at around 4:15 a.m. after receiving reports of erratic driving.

Frank then reportedly led officers on a high-speed chase westbound on Interstate 90 before crashing at mile marker 82, near the Nine Mile exit, about 20 miles west of Missoula. Police say that she was not injured and no one else was in the vehicle.

Frank was arrested and is scheduled to appear in Missoula District Court on Wednesday.

It is still unknown if the 26-year-old is the person who stole the vehicle in Great Falls.

MTN’s David Sherman