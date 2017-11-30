BOZEMAN – The Great Falls woman who allegedly stole a car at gunpoint in Helena and led multiple agencies through three counties on a high-speed chase, appeared in court on Wednesday.

Sidney Aimsback made her initial appearance in court in Bozeman.

According to Lt. Corey Bailey of the Helena Police Department, at about 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, police officers were dispatched to the area of Alice Street and Runkle Parkway for a report of a person who had just stolen a vehicle at gunpoint.

The person – later identified as Aimsback – then drove away in the vehicle toward Broadwater County.

The vehicle was later spotted by Broadwater County Sheriff’s deputies and a chase ensued. The chase continued through Broadwater County and into Gallatin County with several law enforcement agencies involved.

Gallatin County Sheriff deputies and Montana Highway Patrol troopers attempted to use tire deflation devices near Wheat Montana, which were partially effective. The driver was able to continue, however, at speeds reportedly in excess of 110 mph.

Aimsback headed into Three Forks by the high school with two blown out tires and the wheels almost completely destroyed. The chase continued out to Old Yellowstone Trail and Buttleman Road.

Aimsback headed south before coming to a stop in Gallatin County. She then barricaded herself in the vehicle. Because she was armed, law enforcement negotiated her capture, which took approximately 30 minutes.

She is now behind bars at the Gallatin County Detention Center.

Bond for Aimsback was set at $100,000.

The Helena Police Department says that in addition to pending charges for Tuesday’s incident, Aimsback is also being held on a probation violation, robbery, and theft from the Helena Police Department’s jurisdiction.

According to the Montana Department of Corrections, Aimsback has a conviction in Cascade County for robbery.

Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin addressed the high-speed chase on Tuesday; he noted, “If that person is running from us our initial thought is, that person did something bad or is going to do something bad.”

Officers knew that Aimsback was armed, and that was one of the main reasons the agencies decided to pursue her, and also why deputies continued the chase through a populated area like Three Forks.