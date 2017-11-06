VAUGHN – The Cascade County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect who was shot and killed in a shooting near Vaughn last week.

Cascade County Sheriff Bob Edwards identified the suspect as Sandy Dennis of Vaughn. She was 42 years old.

The shooting was as a result of a break-in according to the sheriff’s department.

At 2:12 p.m. on Nov. 1, Sheriff’s deputies responded to #25 Four Mile Creek Road for a report that a person was breaking into the residence and that the occupant of the residence had shot the intruder.

When deputies arrived, the scene was secured and they confirmed that Dennis had been shot and killed.

The sheriff’s department and the County Attorney’s office are continuing to investigate the incident. No charges are expected to be filed at this time.