HELENA – The Senate tax reform plan could head to a vote as soon as Thursday, and as it stands, both of Montana’s US Senators plan to vote no.

Montana Senator Steve Daines said in a statement Monday that he cannot support the current bill.

The Republican posted on Twitter Monday about a conversation he had last weekend with President Trump.

— Steve Daines (@SteveDaines) November 27, 2017

But still, Bloomberg Politics reports, that a Daines staffer confirmed he will vote the measure down in its current form.

Daines reportedly believes the tax cuts do not benefit “main street” businesses.

He said in a statement that he does not want large corporations to gain the competitive edge over these smaller businesses.

“When Congress took on tax cuts, we promised to create more high paying jobs and to grow the economy,” said Daines. “I want to see changes to the tax cut bill that ensure main street businesses are not put at a competitive disadvantage against large corporations. Two-thirds of our job creation comes from main street businesses and I’m doing what I can to make sure all of America is stronger and more competitive. Before I can support this bill, this improvement needs to be made.”

If Daines votes no, he would join two other Republican senators in dissenting. It takes just three Republican no votes to kill the bill.

Meanwhile, Democratic Senator Jonn Tester is also still a “no” on the bill.

“The Senate bill as currently drafted saddles our kids and grandkids with more crushing debt by adding nearly $1.5 trillion to the deficit. And, it raises taxes on Montana families, forces cuts to Medicare, and benefits wealthy out-of-staters at the expense of hard-working Montanans,” Tester said.