HELENA – Florence Crittenton in Helena received around 200 toys on Wednesday from the Marine Corps Reserve Toys For Tots program.

The navy helped carry in all the toys to the center. Stuffed dinosaurs, teddy bears and building blocks covered the tables.

This is Toys for Tots in Helena’s 39th year collecting gifts for children.

Andrea Homles, Director of Strategic Growth at Florence Crittenton center, said Helena’s generous community and the Toys for Tots program help families in need have a Merry Christmas.

“To me, the holidays really mean being together with family or the people that I love, it’s important for us to wrap around our community and those people that we know maybe don’t have family around us,” said Holmes.

“At the age right now and doing the job I do right now, holidays for me mean finding those children who are less fortunate and may not have a gift under the Christmas tree this year,” said Howard Mears, Toys for Tots Helena.

Toys for Tots donation locations are available around Helena including the offices at KTVH.

To learn how to make a donation to Toy for Tots Helena, visit their facebook page.