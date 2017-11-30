Oil is again flowing through the Keystone One Pipeline.

TransCanada, the company that operates Keystone, said Monday the pipeline was restarted under reduced pressure two weeks after it leaked 5,000 barrels of crude oil in South Dakota, The Hill reported.

The restart comes on the same day that Keystone investors were told the proposed XL pipeline project will move forward, according to The Hill.

Transcanada says it’s now working with landowners in Nebraska to secure the rights to build the new pipeline.

The company is also asking the Nebraska Public Service Commission to reconsider the alternate route that was part of the state’s approval last week. TransCanada says that alternate route will cost the company more and delay the project.

The proposed Keystone XL is planned to pass through Eastern Montana from Alberta, eventually ending in Nebraska where it would connect to an existing pipeline to take crude to the Gulf Coast.