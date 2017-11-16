KALISPELL – A man was stabbed several times after an argument, leading to the arrest of a transient man in Kalispell.
Officers responded to a reported fight between two men fighting at a hotel on North Main Street. When they arrived, they found a 41-year-old man who had suffered multiple stab wounds.
The man was taken to Kalispell Regional Medical Center with what authorities say are life-threatening injuries.
The other man, Blake Beverly, 33, was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon.
Neither of the men are from the Kalispell area and the incident remains under investigation.
