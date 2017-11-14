GREAT FALLS – The trial of Roy Edward Scott charged with the death of his wife Stephanie Wells is underway in Great Falls.

On Monday jury selection began. Opening statements will begin after a jury has been seated. The trial is expected to last eight days.

Court documents state that a Great Falls Police officer was dispatched to a home on the 400 block of 51st Street South at 3:25 a.m. on March 26, 2016, for a report of a woman who was not breathing. When the officer arrived, medical personnel were performing CPR on Wells, but Great Falls Fire Rescue personnel pronounced her dead at the scene.

When questioned by police, Scott said that he and his wife had gone to the North 40 Bar for drinks earlier that night. Scott said that when he and Wells arrived home, he took the truck keys from her because she was an alcoholic and would “often try to leave the house and drive intoxicated.”

Court documents state that Scott and Wells then began arguing, and it became physical, and she began to hit him.

The court document states:

“Roy said they fell off of the bed in a physical struggle. Once on the floor, Roy stated that he physically restrained her. He stated that they were both lying on the floor and he put his arms around her in an attempt to control her arms. He demonstrated this as holding her in a bear hug fashion. Roy said he used his legs to pin her legs down to stop her from kicking.”

Scott told police that he believes he held her for 10 to 15 minutes in this fashion until she “stopped kicking and whining.”

At that point, according to the charging documents, he noticed that her face appeared blue and she was not breathing. He then yelled for his teen son to help him. His son called 911. Scott told police that he and his son performed CPR until emergency personnel arrived.

In September 2017 Scott pleaded not guilty to the charges.

MTN’s David Sherman