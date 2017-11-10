BOZEMAN – Thanksgiving and Christmas are right around the corner. If you are planning to fly to your destination, the U.S. Transportation Security Agency has stepped up its regulations during the holiday season.

“Making sure that packages aren’t wrapped is a good idea because occasionally they have to be inspected further,” said Brian Sprenger, airport director for Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport.

“Just having a good overall anticipation of what’s going to happen at the checkpoint; and most importantly from the airport side, we always recommend getting to the airport early to accommodate for any unforeseen delays that might happen,” Sprenger said.

Story continues below



Also, stronger screening procedures are in place for carry-on bags at most airports and will be in all airports by the beginning of December, according to TSA spokesperson Mark Howell.

The new procedures were announced earlier this year and will require all travelers to put electronics larger than cell phones into bins for X-ray screening. This applies to standard lines only, not TSA pre-check customers.

Click here for more information from the TSA.

MTN’s Kenneth Webb