HELENA – Two suspects involved in a fight early Wednesday morning at the Guardian Apartments are both charged with felony assault.

Helena Police say John Paul Warner, 35, hit another individual in the head with a flashlight during a dispute about whether or not Warner had been trespassed from the property.

Richard Allen Smith, a friend of the alleged victim is accused of then hitting Warner in the head with a cast on his arm. Helena Police say surveillance video shows Smith repeatedly striking Warner with the cast, even after Warner fell to the ground and didn’t fight back.

Warner’s bond has been set at $20,000.

Smith, 57 years old’s bond has been set at $5,000.

The Maximum penalty for felony assault is 20 years in prison and a fine of $50,000.