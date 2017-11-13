HELENA – United Way of the Lewis and Clark Area(UWLCA) has received a grant from FEMA to assist with emergency food and shelter in the area.

The $16,203 grant is provided through the Emergency Food & Shelter National Board and can only be used to supplement emergency shelter and food programs in the area.

A local board of representatives from the community will determine how the funds will be distributed.

UWLCA CEO Alison Munson said they are currently accepting applications for the grant funds and will continue to take applications until the end of business hours Friday, Nov. 24.

Munson said that this grant can help hundreds of families in need over the winter.

“So if a family needs a hotel room, or they need food, or if they weren’t able to pay their electrical bill, this is funding specifically for emergency needs for food and shelter,” said Munson.

UWLCA is still collecting money for their Annual Charitable Giving Campaign that benefits 39 partner agencies. This grant will not affect their goal of $775,000.

Last year over 35,000 people in the community received assistance from United Way through their partner agencies.

For more information about UWLCA click here.