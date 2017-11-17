BROADUS – The rut is in full swing this hunting season, and with it comes aggression.

As whitetail bucks begin searching for mates, they often encounter other males, and much like young men cruising the town on a Friday night, fights over women often break out.

This was the case for two whitetail bucks Thursday afternoon. As they dueled with sharp, pointed antlers, the rutting deer became entangled head to head, a dangerous and often lethal situation.

Fortunately, the doe-crazed warriors, Bill Stevens, Heather Herman and John Herman happened to be nearby to lend a helping hand.

In a Facebook post, Heather Herman pointed out that options are limited when two wild, angry animals are stuck together, so they had to proceed with caution.

They approached the problem cowboy style, roping up the animals so they could begin the process of disentanglement.

The antlers were difficult coming apart. So difficult, in fact, they were forced to saw a portion of one of the buck’s antlers clean off.

Once free, both deer were exhausted but eventually got up and hightailed their whitetails to the treeline.

Bill, Heather and John were glad they were able to help the animals and proud to be ranchers that care deeply about their livestock, the land and all it produces.

MTN’s Steele Stephens

Video credit: Heather Herman