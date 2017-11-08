Lockwood voters approved a proposal authorizing Lockwood school trustees to move forward with a new high school Tuesday night.

The unofficial tally showed the measure taking 69 percent of the vote in the third count. It does not authorize construction of the high school but is a big step forward for supporters.

The proposal was developed after the Legislature approved this spring a bill allowing Lockwood to create its own high school district.

East Helena voters also approved a measure to pursue a high school of their own.

Almost 68 percent of voters approved the ballot measure authorizing district leaders to start researching the feasibility of building a new high school.