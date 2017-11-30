The U.S. Marshals Service District of Montana has issued a BOLO Alert (Be On the Look-Out) for Jessica Helm.

Helm is wanted by the Montana Violent Offender Task Force for probation violation with the underlying charges of criminal possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute and distribution of dangerous drugs.

State prison records show that Helm has convictions Yellowstone County on several drug charges and also tampering with evidence.

The Montana Department of Corrections currently lists her status as a probation absconder from the Butte Probation & Parole office.

If you have information about Helm, you’re asked to call the U.S. Marshals Service at 406-247-7030 or your local law enforcement agency.