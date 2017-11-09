Good Thursday evening!

Warmer air IS moving into the state, but scouring out the cold air is a tough task. Cold air is dense and heavy, while warmer air is lighter and more buoyant and moves up and over the top of the cold air. This atmospheric setup can produce snow but also freezing rain and freezing drizzle. Some areas of freezing drizzle, freezing rain, and light snow has been falling through northcentral Montana. Spotty areas of snow and freezing rain will continue tonight, with lows in the 10s and 20s. Also, areas that melted a little today could refreeze tonight. Watch out for black ice. The warmer air will win out on Friday, and most of the state will climb above the freezing point. Some areas could even warm into the 40s under partly to mostly sunny skies. Most of the day will be dry until the evening, that’s when a cold front will come through western Montana with some snow late in the vening around Helena, Butte, Bozeman, and almost as far north as Great Falls. A couple inches will accumulate in the mountains of southwest Montana by Saturday morning, with a coating of snow possible in the lower elevations. Veterans Day will start out with a few lingering snow showers, but clouds will clear by afternoon with highs in the 30s and 40s. Sunday will be mild with highs in the 30s and 40s, with increasing high clouds through the day. Next week’s weather will be more typical for November. Highs will range from the 30s to the low 50s, and there will be a few cold fronts moving through with some snow. However, huge snow accumulation or frigid air is not in the forecast right now.

Curtis Grevenitz