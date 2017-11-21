A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for the Rocky Mountain Front tonight into Wednesday. Warmer air is moving into Montana, but cold air is being stubborn on the Hi-Line and eastern Montana. As rain moves through western Montana into this colder air, spotty freezing rain and drizzle will create icy conditions on the Hi-Line tonight into Wednesday morning. Very slippery travel is likely tonight, but warmer air will push through northeast Montana by Wednesday afternoon. So if you can leave a little later, roads should not be as icy in northeast Montana by the afternoon. Elsewhere across the state, temperatures will warm into the 40s and 50s, with a few locations cracking 60! Southwest winds will gust higher that 40mph over the plains at times. Skies will be mostly cloudy on Wednesday. Thanksgiving Day will likely have near record high temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Southwest wind will be very strong over the plains, with some gusts topping 50mph. So while it will be warm and mostly sunny, the wind will be powerful. A cold front will move through northwest Montana in the afternoon, and through the state at night. Showers and some higher elevation snow are likely Thursday night. Mountain passes will likely pick up a few inches of snow, and travel on Friday morning will most likely be slippery. Friday will be cooler and windy, but there will be increasing sunshine by afternoon with highs in the 40s and 50s, 30s in the mountains. Saturday will be partly cloudy and fairly quiet with highs in the 40s and 50s. Sunday, clouds will increase but the temperatures will stay warm in the 50s to around 60. If you plan on traveling Monday, a storm could impact travel with rain and snow.

Curtis Grevenitz