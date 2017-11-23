MALTA – Firefighters in northern Montana spent their Thanksgiving battling a large wildland fire.

The fire erupted in Phillips County southeast of Malta near Content Road and Black Coulee Road.

Officials told MTN that they don’t know how large the fire is at this time, however STORMTracker meteorologist Mike Rawlins says the smoke plume is visible on both land-based radar imagery and satellite images.

The fire is southeast of Malta and is being pushed east by a strong west/southwest wind.

Rawlins says winds are gusting to nearly 40 miles per hour in the area.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

We will update you if we get more details.

MTN’s Mike Rawlins