Colder air is moving into the state and temperatures will drop below freezing tonight. Friday will be windy and wintry with a few snow showers and highs in the 30s and 40s. West winds will be between 20-40mph. This weekend will be quiet, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 30s and 40s on Saturday, 40s and 50s on Sunday. Next week, a cold front with light snow will come through on Monday. Temperatures will briefly dip into the 20s and 30s, but much warmer air is on the way heading into Thanksgiving. Tuesday’s temperatures will climb into the 40s, but Wednesday will warm into the 50s and 60s. A big Pacific storm will take a track to the north of Montana, and that will pull in very warm air for this time of year. Wednesday is a huge travel day, and besides the wind and a few rain showers, travel does not look that difficult. It certainly does not look snowy and slippery. Thanksgiving will be mild and partly cloudy. There will be a few isolated showers and higher elevation snow showers, but most areas will be dry with highs in the 40s and 50s. Friday could have some rain and wet snow, but at this time it does not look like a big storm.

Have a great day!

Curtis Grevenitz