HELENA- A November snow storm has created slick and hazardous conditions across much of north and central Montana.

Wednesday morning the Havre Division reported severe driving conditions on State Hwy 464 and on US 89 between Kiowa Junction and the Canadian border.

The Montana Department of Transportation Traveler Information page and road cameras showed widespread snowy and icy conditions across central Montana.

Mountain passes, including MacDonald, Rogers, Homestake and Bozeman passes were seeing considerable snow Wednesday morning.