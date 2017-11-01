US 89, Monarch, Courtesy: Montana Department of Transportation

HELENA- A November snow storm has created slick and hazardous conditions across much of north and central Montana.

Wednesday morning the Havre Division reported severe driving conditions on State Hwy 464 and on US 89 between Kiowa Junction and the Canadian border.

The Montana Department of Transportation Traveler Information page and road cameras showed widespread snowy and icy conditions across central Montana.

Mountain passes, including MacDonald, Rogers, Homestake and Bozeman passes were seeing considerable snow Wednesday morning.

Nov. 1 2017 Road Camera Pictures
1 of 13
US 89, Monarch, Courtesy: Montana Department of Transportation
US 12, Deep Creek, Courtesy: Montana Department of Transportation
Bozeman Pass, Courtesy: Montana Department of Transportation
Homestake Pass, Courtesy: Montana Department of Transportation
Elk Park, Courtesy: Montana Department of Transportation
Garrison, Courtesy: Montana Department of Transportation
MacDonald Pass, Courtesy: Montana Department of Transportation
Avon, Courtesy: Montana Department of Transportation
Rogers Pass, Courtesy: Montana Department of Transportation
Bowman's Corner, Courtesy: Montana Department of Transportation
Browning, Courtesy: Montana Department of Transportation
Two Medicine Bridge, Courtesy: Montana Department of Transportation
U.S. Highway 2 near Essex, courtesy Montana Department of Transportation

