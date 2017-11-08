Gray and gloomy conditions spread across Montana as another cold front dropping out of Canada brought a reinforcement of cold air and some snow. However, warmer air and more moisture from the Pacific is trying to work into the state. This mixing of different airmasses is creating clouds and some light snow tonight. As warmer air continues to work in overhead, conditions could develop that would produce sleet and freezing rain in a few areas through Thursday. Some icy spots are possible with the freezing rain. This will not be a widespread event, rather very spotty in nature. Temperatures will slowly warm through the day, creeping through the 20s and eventually up into the 30s. Friday, the relatively warmer air will sweep across the state. Highs will warm into the 30s and 40s with partly to mostly cloudy skies. West winds will pick up to around 20mph at times. Late Friday evening, a cold front will bring some snow through southwest Montana up to around the Capital. A couple inches of snow will accumulate in the higher elevations, with some minor accumulation possible in the lower elevations. Veterans Day on Saturday will start out with some clouds, but gradual clearing will occur through the day. Skies will eventually become mostly sunny, and highs will top out in the 30s and 40s. Sunday, some warmer air will push temperatures up into the 40s with mostly sunny skies. Another Pacific cold front will come through late on Monday with cooler temperatures and a burst of rain and snow.

Drive safely!

Curtis Grevenitz