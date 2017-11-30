Happy Thursday!

Friday is December 1st, but it won’t feel like the last month of the year. Highs will be in the 40s to around 50 with a lot of sunshine. West wind will pick up at times to around 20mph, but all in all it’s a nice day. Wintry weather will return this weekend, as a storm approaches on Saturday. Clouds will increase, and a little wet snow is possible for western Montana late in the day. Highs will be in the 40s. Saturday night, snow will increase across the state. Sunday will have snow scattered across the state. Travel will be impacted in areas, as a few inches will accumulate. Right now, computer models are having a difficult time determining where the heaviest of the snow will be. Stay tuned. Either way it will be much colder with highs in the 20s and 30s, and areas of snow and wind. Sunday night, temperatures will fall down into the 10s. Monday will have a few areas of snow showers, wind, and highs in the 20s and 30s. The start of next week will be cold, but a chinook will develop for northcentral Montana and temperatures will warm into the 40s. Valley locations will be colder with inversion setting up.

Longer range, toward the middle of December, arctic air and snow is destined for the state. Temperatures by mid-month may drop down well below zero! Winter is coming.

Have a great day!

Curtis Grevenitz