A HIGH WIND WATCH has been issued for parts of the state for Saturday night into Monday morning. Gusts could top hurricane force. Friday was windy and wintry, with scattered snow showers. Travelling over mountain passes will be difficult tonight into Saturday with snow, ice, and blowing snow. Saturday will be partly to mostly sunny throughout Big Sky Country. Highs will be in the 30s to low 40s, with west wind between 10-20mph. The HIGH WIND WATCH will go into effect Saturday night, as strong downsloping wind continue through Sunday and could gust higher than 80mph along the Rocky Mountain Front. Most areas within the WATCH will have gusts higher than 40mph, with a few gusts topping 60mph. Sunday will be warmer with highs in the 40s and 50s. Monday, a sharp cold front will drive through Montana with falling temperatures and falling snow. Temperatures will drop from the 30s and 40s into the 10s and 20s. A couple inches of snow are possible. Travel will not be the easiest on Monday. Tuesday will be a cloudy day, but some slick spots will linger on the roads. A few isolated showers of snow or freezing rain are possible as warmer air from the Pacific tries to move in. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s. Wednesday, the Pacific air will push out the cold air. However, spotty freezing rain and icy conditions are possible early morning on Wednesday. If you are driving Wednesday, leave a little later in the morning when temperatures rise above freezing. By Wednesday afternoon, much of the state will be very mild with temperatures rising into the 50s to around 60. Wednesday will be windy as well, which could make towing trailers a little tricky. Thanksgiving will be partly cloudy, breezy and warm. Highs will climb into the 50s and 60! Late Thanksgiving evening, a few showers and mountain snow showers could come through.

Have a nice weekend!

Curtis Grevenitz