MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, WY – As winter rolls in, days to visit some of the iconic locations in Yellowstone National Park dwindle.

Park officials announced that most roads in the park will be closed to vehicles starting Monday at 8 a.m. This weekend will officially be the last opportunity for visitors to drive all roads on the West, South and East Entrances. There is one exception.

The road from the park’s North Entrance at Gardiner, through Mammoth Hot Springs to the park’s Northeast Entrance and the communities of Cooke City and Silver Gate will stay open. This area will stay open all year, weather permitting.

Park officials say that travel east of Cooke City via the Beartooth Highway is not possible from late fall through early spring.

Story continues below



Once the roads are closed, the park will begin their preparation for snowmobile and snowcoach travel which begin on Dec. 15.

The open roads are subject to change depending on weather conditions, officials say visitors should be prepared for possible restrictions that could occur without notice.

For the most current road conditions and closures click here or call 307-344-2117. Other information on lodging, camping, services and activities is also available on the website.

For information on suggested winter recreation outside of the park in Gardiner, West Yellowstone, Cooke City and Silver Gate click here. Visitor information is also available for Idaho and Wyoming