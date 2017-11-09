HELENA – Helena’s YWCA is beginning their search for a new executive director as its current leader announces she has accepted a position with Lewis and Clark County as the new Director of Restorative Justice and Court Systems.

Kellie Goodwin McBride has been with YWCA Helena for nearly 10 years.

“This has just been a dream. This job has been a dream,” said Goodwin McBride. “The work that we’ve been able to do together has been spectacular. And it’s time. It’s time for me to say goodbye to YWCA Helena and it’s time for me to step back and watch YWCA Helena do amazing things.”

Goodwin McBride said there were many milestones during her tenure: the capital campaign and building renovation, the creation of programs such as WINGS and multiple parenting programs and the YWCA’s work with social justice, such as the Stand Against Racism and the upcoming annual Longest Night.

She said she’s ready to get started in her new position, which will include efforts to reduce recidivism and implement prevention programs.

“Working with the county and really taking on something big and new. I’m excited. I’m scared. But I’ve said before I always do everything I do with a little bit of fear – it propels me,” said Goodwin McBride. “But getting to get over to the county and start working with the team there and really creating a positive impact in this community. I’m looking forward to what’s coming next.”

Goodwin McBride’s last day at the YWCA is Dec.1 and she will begin her new position just over a week later.

She says the board will name an interim director before her departure